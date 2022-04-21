$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $278.24. 3,481,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,034. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.85 and a 200-day moving average of $295.67. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.