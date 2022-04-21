$722.15 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post sales of $722.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $844.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,469. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. 12,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,424. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

