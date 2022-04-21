$735.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $735.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.38 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $691.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.72. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $72.80.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 52.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

