$75.67 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report $75.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.27 million to $78.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $326.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $334.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $364.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HMST traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 20.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 56.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

