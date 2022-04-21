8,098 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

