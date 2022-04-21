$86.45 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will announce $86.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.35 million and the lowest is $84.54 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GRIN traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 477,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.