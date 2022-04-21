88mph Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $17.70 or 0.00043656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $231,284.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00104497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

