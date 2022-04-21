8PAY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,080.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $134,080.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.61 or 0.07395554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.22 or 1.00150786 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00036213 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

