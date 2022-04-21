$931.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to post $931.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $758.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,857. Middleby has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

