AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 164051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.