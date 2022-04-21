Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,284. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

