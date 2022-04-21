Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,703. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

