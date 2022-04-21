Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 28,664 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 63,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,200.31). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,136.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

