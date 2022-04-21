Acumen Capital Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.37.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

