Adappter Token Tops One Day Volume of $471,495.00 (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $471,495.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 748,100,180 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

