Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.93. 12,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,900. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.10. The firm has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

