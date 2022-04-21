Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,588,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961,305. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

