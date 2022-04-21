AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $32.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.