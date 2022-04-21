Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 6,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group accounts for 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

