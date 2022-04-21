Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.