Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Up 0.8%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 15,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 31,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, HSBC cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

