Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE AA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $240,198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

