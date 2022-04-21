Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 12560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Alector alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.