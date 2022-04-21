Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.05). 22,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 270,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

ALFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a market capitalization of £471.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

