All Sports Reaches One Day Volume of $6.59 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $6.59 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

