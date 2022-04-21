Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

