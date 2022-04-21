Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.85 and last traded at $172.77. Approximately 2,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.