Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

