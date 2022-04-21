Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

