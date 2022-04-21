Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,349.07.

GOOG opened at $2,564.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,683.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,792.51. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

