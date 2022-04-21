Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.89. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 642,002 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphatec by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.