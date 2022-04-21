AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.
About AMCON Distributing (Get Rating)
AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.