AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.69% of AMCON Distributing worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

