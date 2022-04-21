Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.17

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 1993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

