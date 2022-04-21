American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.46

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.46 and last traded at $150.86, with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

