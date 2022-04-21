American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $75,775,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

