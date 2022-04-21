AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.23

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.23 and last traded at $166.95, with a volume of 15017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

