Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,782. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

