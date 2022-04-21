Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,415. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

