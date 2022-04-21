Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,135. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

