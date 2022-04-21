Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,164 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.03. 58,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

