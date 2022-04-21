Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,914 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42.

