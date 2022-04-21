Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,583 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,058. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.