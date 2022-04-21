Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,583 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.
RSP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,058. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.04.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
