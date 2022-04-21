Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 49,429 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,203. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

