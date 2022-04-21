Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,660. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $51.81 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

