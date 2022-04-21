Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 60,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 169,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.