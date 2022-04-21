Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 104,233 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.