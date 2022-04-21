Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,062 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,757. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

