Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,062 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,757. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17.
In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
