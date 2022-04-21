Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.