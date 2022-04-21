Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 10,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,677. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.