Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

